Would-be burglars thwarted by retired police officer

Three would-be burglars came face-to-face with a retired police officer when trying to break into a woman's car.

Southaven police said three would-be burglars visited Wedgefield Place hoping to break into some cars they thought would be easy targets. That would not be the case.

“I heard a car come through; it sounded like a piece of crap,” neighbor April Walker said.

Police said there were three men in the car—19-year-olds Aldred Hardin and Jermicha Berry and one unnamed 17-year-old. The trio got Walker’s attention, and she and her neighbors stopped them in their tracks.

"I got my phone and I immediately called Michelle and said 'Hurry up, get outside; someone's walking around your house.’” Walker said.

The teens then ran into a neighbor with 25 years of experience as a Memphis police officer.

"When we got near the car, he turned and I saw his hands drop, and at that time, I fired a warning shot,” neighbor Jack Wallace said.

Wallace came out of his home and used his experience in law enforcement. He made one of the suspects lie on the ground until police showed up.

"The three thieves went into Wallace's daughter’s car through the trunk,” Wallace said. “What was worth risking a felony charge? A purse with two dollars, nail clippers, cold medicine, and an energy drink."

When two suspects ran away toward Goodman Road, police deployed K9 officers. All three suspects were caught—two were taken to Baptist DeSoto for minor dog bite wounds.

Wallace hopes the would-be thieves to remember this instance before they try anything in his neighborhood.

"All of the neighbors know each other and each of us is armed,” he said.

