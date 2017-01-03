Would-be burglars thwarted by retired police officer

Election day is quickly approaching for many Mid-South municipal elections.More >>
Election day is quickly approaching for many Mid-South municipal elections.More >>
Two people are on the run after police said they shot three people just before 9 p.m. Thursday night.More >>
Two people are on the run after police said they shot three people just before 9 p.m. Thursday night.More >>
A Millington golf course was the site of many who gathered to light the way in the fight against sexual assault on Thursday night.More >>
A Millington golf course was the site of many who gathered to light the way in the fight against sexual assault on Thursday night.More >>
NBC News reports the United States has fired missiles at Syria. According to NBC, the US military fired move than 50 cruise missiles on the Syrian base where the chemical attack was launched on civilians, including women and children.More >>
NBC News reports the United States has fired missiles at Syria. According to NBC, the US military fired move than 50 cruise missiles on the Syrian base where the chemical attack was launched on civilians, including women and children.More >>
An esteemed panel in the Bluff City tackled a sensitive community topic on Thursday: black-on-black crime.More >>
An esteemed panel in the Bluff City tackled a sensitive community topic on Thursday: black-on-black crime.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>