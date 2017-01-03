VIDEO: Calf runs down TN highway, gets lassoed

A loose calf in Henry County, Tennessee, caused quite the commotion.

The calf was casually running down Highway 79 when Henry County Sheriff Monte Below and his crew sprang to action.

Belew assisted while his friend rode on the front of his car down the highway.Lasso in hand, the man successfully roped the calf and got it safely off the road. Yeehaw!

