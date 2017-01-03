RiverKings get rookie Mike Radisa from Thunderbolts

The Mississippi RiverKings rang in the New Year in Peoria with a victory as they faced off with the Rivermen.

The Mississippi RiverKings (15-7-2) will have a new face on the ice when they return to the Landers Center January 6.

The RiverKings announced Tuesday they acquired Mike Radisa, 25, from the Evansville Thunderbolts. Radisa is in his rookie year of professional hockey, following four years for Plattsburgh.

During his college years at Plattsburgh, he accumulated 42 points, with 20 of those being goals and 22 assists.

Radisa has played 22 games for the Thunderbolts in his rookie year and has put up four assists this season out of 21 shots on goal. The center stands 6'1'' at 190 pounds.

Puck drops at Landers Center January 6 when the RiverKings take to the ice against the Peoria Rivermen (11-4-7) in a two night battle Friday and Saturday.

The RiverKings sit one spot above the Rivermen, at 3rd in the league, with 32 points. The Rivermen are fourth in the league, with 29 points.

Just before the stroke of midnight into the new year, the RiverKings split games with the Rivermen in Peoria, capturing a shootout victory over the Rivermen in the last of two games. Mississippi lost the first of the two games in Peoria.

