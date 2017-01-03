Crooks hit two stores within 10 minutes apart

Two stores hit by armed robbers within minutes of each other has left community members in fear for their safety.

"I'll be scared as hell, but thank God, it wasn't me," Tabitha Hill said.

Hill is thankful she was not shopping Friday night at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Jackson Avenue.

Surveillance photos show a man in a hoodie and another man wearing a baseball hat. Police said the men were armed with a small caliber handgun. They demanded money from the cash register and then ran off.

Ten minutes later, just down the street, another armed robbery happened. This time, it was at the Dollar General Store.

"We shop here on a regular basis and I don't want to be in fear for my life," Customer Carla Dowell said.

The store surveillance video caught two men with their faces covered as they entered the store. Then, you see them on video with their pants falling down as they quickly walk out with the cash register drawers filled with money.

The clerk said the men came into the store, put a gun to her head and back, and said, 'you know what this is.'

Then, they ran away with the cash drawers.

The pregnant clerk said she had a miscarriage the next day after being terrified for her life just 24 hours before.

It's not clear if the two robberies are connected at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.