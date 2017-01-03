Memphis Flea Market moving back to fairgrounds

The Memphis Flea Market is moving back to its original home.

After six years at the Agricenter, “The Big One” is moving back to the Memphis Fairgrounds on January 21 and 22.

The Memphis Flea Market began at the Fairgrounds nearly 40 years ago and operates the third weekend of every month.

“We couldn’t be happier to be returning to where it all began four decades ago,” said general manager Sandy Hembree. “Everyone, especially our vendors and dedicated shoppers, is excited about heading back to our home at the fairgrounds. We’re very thankful to the Agricenter for hosting us these past six years and we look forward to serving our shoppers in a way that’s familiar but also fresh and exciting.”

