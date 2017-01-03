House catches fire in Southaven - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

House catches fire in Southaven

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

Fire crews rushed to a Southaven home after it caught fire Tuesday night.

The home, located at Greenbrook Parkway and Valley Springs Drive, was sparked sometime before 9 p.m.

Police said there were no injuries.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly