5 men break into pawn shop, steal rifles, handguns

Memphis Police Department is on the hunt for five suspects accused of burglarizing a pawn shop.

The burglary happened at about 3 a.m. on December 30 at AA Pawn Shop on Old Austin Peay Highway.

Police said the thieves entered the store through a large hole in the wall. According to the store manager, the thieves used a sledgehammer to break through a wall.

Video shows the men taking a large number of rifles and handguns.

Police provided vague descriptions of three of the men. One of the other two men is described as light-to-medium complexion, thin build, about 25-30 years old, wearing a blue or black New York Yankees jacket and light blue jeans; the other is described as medium complexion, mid-20s, medium build, grey hoodie, red toboggan, and black pants.

"If they was in the pawn shop stealing they must be trying to get caught because it was on camera," Jeremiah Warren said. "If you're going to steal, you might as well be looking forward to getting caught."

Those who live in the area said they are thankful the police released the video in an effort to find those responsible.

"Anything that they can do to help - is a help," Lindsay Wiley said.

With the guns in the wrong hands, some citizens are thinking twice before heading out.

"Yea, that's why I don't go out at night. I stay home," Wiley said. "Memphis is scary so I'll stay home more."

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any information on this theft. If you know anything that could help assist police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

