MPD: 2 men rob Mapco at gunpoint

Memphis police are on the hunt for two individuals responsible for robbing a clerk at the Mapco in the 3700 block of Jackson Avenue.

According to police, one man went into the business with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk on January 1 around 8:30 p.m. The other individual stood as a lookout at the door.

The first man is described as a black male, approximately 25-years old, and was 5'10''. He was approximately 180 lbs and was wearing a black hooded coat, multi-colored pants, and a blue bandanna. That was the individual who came into the store armed with a gun and demanded the money.

The second man, who stood as a lookout, is described as a black male that is approximately 5'10'' and was wearing a blue hoodie under a gray jacket and gray matching sweatpants.

The robbery comes just days after two dollar stores were targeted on the same street.

Memphis Police Department has not said whether all three robberies were committed by the same people.

If you have any information on the individuals involved in any of these three crimes, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.