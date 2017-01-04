Here are some of the stories we're following Wednesday morning

Happy Wednesday morning!

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings grilled the security at malls around Memphis. He was critical of them for allowing unruly teens to run amok at two malls last week. Hear his comments and possible changes in a live report.

Two Tunica County, Mississippi, supervisors got into a fist fight over funding for a project in the county. Hear from the one who was punched in the face and why it got physical. Police are investigating.

Memphis police have almost completed the department-wide body camera rollout. We'll update you on the status this morning.

One giant step forward taken in Germantown to bring Trader Joe's to the Mid-South. That's not the only retailer coming to a revamped shopping complex. We'll tell you what else is coming to Germantown this morning.

A Mid-South book store, with decades of history, announced they are closing their doors. The Booksellers at Laurelwood will hold a liquidation sale starting Friday. We'll explain behind the move this morning.

A new Memphis food truck plans to capitalize on a universal food. We'll tell you about Cereal Bar Memphis coming this spring.

Weather:

Cloudy for most of the day...temps in the 30s now and it won't get much warmer. We're talking about today and the rest of the week including the weekend and the chance of snow. Weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC Action News 5.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Toxic gas that killed 4 children derived from 'restricted-use' pesticide

Quick decisions meant life or death in Southeastern storms

2 Jackson Ave. dollar stores robbed within minutes

Family tries to cope with murder of teen on New Year's Day

Former mayor faces backlash after linking crime rate to race

