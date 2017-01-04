Here are some of the stories we're following Wednesday morning

Happy Wednesday morning!
Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings grilled the security at malls around Memphis. He was critical of them for allowing unruly teens to run amok at two malls last week. Hear his comments and possible changes in a live report.
Two Tunica County, Mississippi, supervisors got into a fist fight over funding for a project in the county. Hear from the one who was punched in the face and why it got physical. Police are investigating.
Memphis police have almost completed the department-wide body camera rollout. We'll update you on the status this morning.
One giant step forward taken in Germantown to bring Trader Joe's to the Mid-South. That's not the only retailer coming to a revamped shopping complex. We'll tell you what else is coming to Germantown this morning.
A Mid-South book store, with decades of history, announced they are closing their doors. The Booksellers at Laurelwood will hold a liquidation sale starting Friday. We'll explain behind the move this morning.
A new Memphis food truck plans to capitalize on a universal food. We'll tell you about Cereal Bar Memphis coming this spring.
Weather:
Cloudy for most of the day...temps in the 30s now and it won't get much warmer. We're talking about today and the rest of the week including the weekend and the chance of snow. Weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC Action News 5.
Toxic gas that killed 4 children derived from 'restricted-use' pesticide
Quick decisions meant life or death in Southeastern storms
2 Jackson Ave. dollar stores robbed within minutes
Family tries to cope with murder of teen on New Year's Day
Former mayor faces backlash after linking crime rate to race
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
A 20-year-old was convicted of murdering a man at a Memphis motel.More >>
Blytheville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the front steps of a home.More >>
Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting early Friday morning.More >>
A song recorded decades ago has a Hollywood actor searching Memphis for a man called Spaceman.More >>
A man is in critical condition after being shot inside his home in the Hollywood area.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.More >>
The U.S. Senate approved Gorsuch for the federal bench on a voice vote. The American Bar Association rated him well-qualified for the post he assumed at age 38. Gorsuch clerked for two U.S. Supreme Court justices, Byron White and Anthony Kennedy.More >>
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.More >>
Syria decried a U.S. missile attack early Friday morning on a government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched a deadly chemical attack earlier this week, calling it an...More >>
Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.More >>
