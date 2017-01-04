Non-custodial father charged with kidnapping, simple assault

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a man is accused of kidnapping his young daughter in Cordova.

SCSO spokesman Earle Farrell said the 9-year-old girl was taken from a home in the 1100 block of Mossy Knoll Drive just after 1 a.m. SCSO issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for her shortly afterwards.

According to Farrell, the girl's father, 40-year-old Llewlyn Stewart, does not have custody of the 9-year-old. When Stewart went to the home, an 11-year-old boy tried to fight him to protect the young girl.

Farrell said the girl was found safe with her father in Tunica, Mississippi, after investigators saw him in Walls. Stewart and the girl were found in the Hollywood Casino hotel, where he had been living.

According to SCSO deputies on the scene, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was in the process of issuing an Amber Alert for the missing girl when Tunica investigators found her.

"This is shocking," neighbor Walter Green said. "We've never seen any incidents of domestic violence, fights, or gangs, not on this block, not on Mossy Knoll."

It was shocking for Green to learn his neighbor was in jail for kidnapping his own daughter. Neighbors said the family was new to the area and had just moved in two months ago.

"He was just like anybody else. He put his trash out, rolled his trash in," Green said. "He said hello and goodbye when he, you know, but I would be surprised."

"Before I could hang up the last call, they called back and said 'hey, we've found the little girl. She's safe and we have a suspect in custody,'" Farrell said.

The girl's mother arrived in Tunica shortly after 7 a.m. to bring her home, according to Farrell.

Stewart is charged with kidnapping and simple assault. He was taken to jail in Tunica County before his extradition to Shelby County.

