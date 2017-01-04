2nd suspect charged in first homicide of 2017 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2nd suspect charged in first homicide of 2017

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Devante Robinson (Source: SCSO) Devante Robinson (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A second suspect is charged in the first homicide of 2017.

According to Memphis Police Department, 22-year-old Devante Robinson is accused of being one of two people inside a white car that fired shots at a crowd of people on Danville Circle. Kiara Tatum, 18, was killed in the shooting.

The other suspect was identified Tuesday as 17-year-old Jaylen Clayton.

Robinson is charged with first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, and using a gun during a felony.

