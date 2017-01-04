Endless pastabilities: It's National Spaghetti Day!

It’s time to celebrate fellow pasta lovers – it’s National Spaghetti Day!

National Spaghetti Day is celebrated every year on January 4, but the origin of who started it is unknown, according to nationaldaycalendar.com.

Spaghetti is usually served with any sauce you choose, such as tomato, meat, Alfredo, Bolognese, etc., and topped with some type of shredded cheese. If you’re like me, the more cheese, the better it will be. Pack on the carbs with a side of garlic bread to make the dish all the more savory.

Spaghetti has become slang for pasta, but it's actually a specific type of noodle that is long, thin, and cylindrical. It's not to be confused with linguine or fettuccine, both of white are long, flat noodles.

So when was spaghetti first introduced in the United States? Well according to nationaldaycalendar.com, it made its debut in the 19th century.

If you’ve never had spaghetti, or you just want to try it different ways, head to your favorite Italian cuisine restaurant, or local grocery store, and let your taste buds take a tantalizing journey of delicious pastabilities!

While you’re at it, share your spaghetti dish on social media using the hashtag #NationalSpaghettiDay to share with the world how you’re celebrating.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.