New food truck to hit Memphis streets

A new food truck is coming to Memphis, and its celebrating everything you love about a breakfast staple.

Cereal Bar will start rolling on Memphis streets in spring 2017.

The concept is simple--pick anywhere from one to three types of cereal, a topping, and a type of milk, then enjoy just like you did as a kid, or--you know--a broke college student.

A full menu with a cereal and topping list will be available soon.

While the cereal bar isn't open for business yet, they do have blog where their team is asking the important questions, like whether cereal is technically a soup and what comes first, the cereal or the milk.

