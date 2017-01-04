TRAFFIC ALERT: Railroad repairs in Germantown

If you travel in Germantown this week, keep in mind Norfolk Southern Railroad will perform maintenance work on all rail crossings within the city.

Today the Kirby Parkway and Poplar Pike crossing will keep the intersection closed until 7 p.m. Once work is completed, crews will move to Germantown Road and West Street.

As the work continues, here are a few alternates to help avoid the construction: McVay Road, Messick Road or Poplar Avenue.

