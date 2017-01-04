TRAFFIC ALERT: Railroad repairs in Germantown

Durham School Services is teaming with Memphis Police Department to help officers train to earn their commercial driver’s license.More >>
The mastermind behind Chauncey's Chance is getting a chance of his own.
A North Memphis man was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday for an alcohol-related crash that took the life of a longtime community leader and advocate for the homeless.
A home in Byhalia caught fire and exploded Friday afternoon.
A woman said her window was shot out while she drove down Airways Boulevard.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its 131-page impeachment report regarding Gov. Robert Bentley.
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.
An attorney representing several members of the Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team is firing back after an investigative report released Thursday alleged that members operated an escort service, worked at strip clubs and were "prostituting themselves."
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.
Three judges have now taken some role in Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley's emergency request, filed Friday morning, that seeks a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the House Judiciary Committee, which is preparing to release its report ahead of an impeachment hearing.
