Never-ending BOGO sale lands MyPillow with 'F' rating

A highly advertised pillow manufacturer just got an 'F' rating from the Better Business Bureau and had its accreditation revoked.

Nearly everyone has seen or heard the commercial for MyPillow. MyPillow is a pillow invented in 2004 by Michael Lindell. The company is based in Minnesota.

Late night infomercials, 30 second commercials on cable, online promotions, and many more paid advertisements promote the pillow, but now BBB is issuing a warning to consumers.

BBB said the main reason for giving the company a failing grade is that MyPillow constantly runs a misleading Buy One Get One Free sale.

BBB requires that sales have a limited time frame, because if they don't, they become a continuous offer and therefore the normal price of the product.

BBB said it contacted MyPillow in August 2016 about the continuous BOGO sale and differences in "classic" and "premium" pillows.

MyPillow responded to BBB by saying it will change its policy on the different pillows, but did nothing about the BOGO sale.

In 2016, MyPillow was ordered to pay $1 million for bogus advertisements.

With regard to the BOGO sale, BBB said it has a pattern of the complaint against MyPillow:

"BBB files indicate that this business has a pattern of complaints concerning the on-going Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) offer for the premium pillow offered on their website. Consumers complaints allege confusion regarding the BOGO pricing of the pillows, as different pillow styles are offered in retail stores than those offered on the website. The premium pillows are only offered on the website and the standard pillows are only offered in retail stores. The business has responded to all complaints and has informed BBB they will be making changes to their advertising and packaging to clarify the different types of pillows."

Lindell released the following statement concerning the BBB's decision to issue his company a failing grade:

MyPillow was built on our dedication to our customers' satisfaction. We run sales and specials for our customers, so that we can give as many people as possible the chance to have a great night’s sleep. Naturally, I am terribly disappointed by the BBB's decision. When I started MyPillow more than 11 years ago, I handled each and every customer call personally. To this day, I train all of our customer service representatives with one thing in mind, we take care of our customers because we owe them our success. We have sold more than 25 million MyPillows, but we will continue to treat each and every customer like they are our only one. From myself and our 1,500 employees, we want to thank our loyal customers.

