Elvis Presley 82nd birthday celebration set to begin Thursday

Elvis Presley is turning 82, and Graceland is throwing him a birthday bash worthy of a king.

The festivities honoring the late icon will start Thursday at Graceland with Elvis Team Trivia, a "Viva Las Vegas" Sing-a-Long, and live music at the Guesthouse at Graceland.

Friday, visitors will be able to preview items that will be up for auction, participate in seminars, and get an official tour of Graceland.

Saturday brings the famous Auction at Graceland, featuring incredible pieces including a gold and diamond lion head ring, a Union 76 gas gold card, a divorce document between Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, a blue suede jacket, and the gloves Presley wore in the film "Kid Galahad."

Click here to learn more about the auction and the items up for grabs.

Additional items will be up for auction on eBay, including a diamond cluster cocktail ring, an Elvis signed and inscribed photograph, and a response letter to a fan from 1963. Bidding starts at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The night will end with a Memphis Symphony Orchestra tribute to Elvis Presley movies and a midnight gospel tribute at the gates of Graceland.

Sunday, Graceland will cut Elvis's traditional birthday cake. Then, partiers can take a special Hound Dog musical city tour celebrating Elvis.

Each night features live music at the Guesthouse at Graceland.

