American Red Cross needs blood donations

The American Red Cross issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors due to a severe winter blood shortage.

Officials said holiday schedules contributed to over 30,000 fewer blood donations in the months of November and December.

“Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on,” said Todd Kulman, External Communications Manager of the Great Lakes Blood Services Region. “We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs. Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.”

You can help fight the shortage by scheduling an appointment using the Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-733-2767.

