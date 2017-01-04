High school student also serves as assistant principal

Like most students at Douglass High School, junior Darterrio West goes to class and studies hard. But once the bell rings and class ends, West changes from student to principal.

"I'm in hallways making sure students get to class on time," West said.

It started as a freshman when West noticed students acting rowdy in the halls and wanted to help. So, he bought a walkie-talkie and started walking the halls.

"It was kind of hectic the first day, because they were laughing," West said.

Douglass High School principal John Bush was as skeptical as the students. But after West showed he was honest and trustworthy, his mind changed

"He's earned our trust," Bush said.

He's also earned the trust of students by speaking on their behalf to the principal.

"He does it to help everybody not to be bossing everybody around. He helps people," one student said.

He once even helped stop a student walk out over the school's cell phone policy.

"He basically gave us street cred with the students and so things started to shift in a positive way," Bush said.

West graduates in 2018. His goal is to become principal at Douglass High School.

