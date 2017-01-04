TDOT pre-treats roads ahead of possible inclement weather

With the potential of inclement weather coming to the Mid-South, Tennessee Department of Transportation is one step ahead.

TDOT began pre-treating Memphis highways Wednesday.

#TDOT crews are out in the #Memphis area pre treating the highway for potential inclement weather! pic.twitter.com/e0CHxL7V8v — Nichole Lawrence (@NicLawrenceTDOT) January 4, 2017

WMC Action News 5’s Storm Tracker team says we will have temperatures cold enough to support some snow Thursday night and Friday morning. There will also be a chance for snow Saturday morning. However, significant accumulation is not likely on either day.

