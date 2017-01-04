TDOT pre-treats roads ahead of possible inclement weather

Memphis police are still gathering clues in the 4000 block of Meadow Drive after a man was shot one street over Friday afternoon.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is missing, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The Memphis Police Peacemakers honored the memories of six children on Friday.More >>
WMC-TV’s Jerry Askin first got inspectors to shut down a strip club located not far from a church near Mendenhall and Mt. Moriah. Now, his questions led to inspectors heading back out to the property after we learned the sign still hadn't come down.More >>
The Memphis Fire Museum has a new member...and she's already stealing hearts.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its 131-page impeachment report regarding Gov. Robert Bentley. We are reviewing the document. Continue to check back momentarily for more details. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.More >>
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
Prosecutors have authorized computer-related charges against a juvenile after a Michigan mother says a social media and texting prank led her 11-year-old son to take his own life.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents arrested Cordell Jenkins, 46, and Anthony Haynes, 37, for sex trafficking of children at their Toledo homes early Friday morning.More >>
Alabama is on track to becoming the first state in the country to classify Xanax on the same level as opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl. The Alabama Department of Public Health recently moved to reclassify Xanax as a Schedule II drug instead of a Schedule IV, at the suggestion of the Board of Medical Examiners. But, the pharmacy community say they've been left out of the conversation.More >>
