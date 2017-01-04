Firefighter hospitalized while battling fire at Peppertree Apts

Memphis firefighters safely put out flames that burned four units inside Peppertree Apartments.

The fire sparked around 2 p.m. at the apartment complex located on Eastwind Drive. Memphis Fire Department was able to put the flames out at 2:26 p.m.

Memphis Fire Department said no civilians were injured in the fire, but four apartment units were destroyed. However, one firefighter was taken to Methodist University Hospital in stable condition because of elevated blood pressure.

MFD said an estimated $150,000 in structure damage was caused and $50,000 in contents were damaged in the fire.

Fire officials said the fire started because of an oven malfunctioning in the kitchen area.

Red Cross and Peppertree Apartments are working to determine where the displaced families can stay while their homes are replaced. Red Cross provided assistance to four families.

