Justin Timberlake sinks 2 halfcourt shots before Grizzlies game - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

LOS ANGELES, CA (WMC) -

Add this to Justin Timberlake’s incredible list of talents.

The Memphis music star posted videos to his Instagram of himself draining two half court shots at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

JT was at the Staples Center as his hometown Memphis Grizzlies took on the Lakers Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies even got in the fun, commenting “Justin Timberlake #NBAVOTE” on his post, which would count as an official All-Star vote…if Timberlake was actually in the NBA.

