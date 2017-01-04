Man wins Porsche at Horseshoe Tunica

Larry and his new Porsche (Source: Horseshoe Tunica)

One man’s trip to Tunica is certainly going to help him ring in the new year right.

Larry E., from Huntsville, Alabama, won a new Porsche Cayman at Horseshoe Tunica!

“As soon as I heard my named called, I just knew I was going to be the big winner of that Porsche,” Larry said.

Four others also went home with $1,000 on Sunday at Horseshoe Tunica.

