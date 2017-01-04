City leaders hope New Orleans violence strategy works for Memphis

Four days into the new year and crime from both 2016 and 2017 is already on the radar for Shelby County leaders, with some of them calling for more long-range plans.

“Homicide is off the charts in Memphis,” said Commissioner Walter Bailey, Jr.

With 228 homicides in Memphis alone in 2016, the record-setting violence is hard to ignore. That’s why Shelby County Commissioner Steve Basar told his colleagues that he wants to bring a murder reduction strategy from New Orleans to Memphis.

“There’s no reason why we can’t adopt homicide reduction as a goal,” said Basar.

The plan, called “NOLA for life,” would be called “Memphis for life” in the Bluff City. It focuses on reaching out to young African-American males, stopping shootings, promoting jobs, rebuilding neighborhoods, and strengthening police.

“Being smarter about the way we go about policing and prosecuting is the way we are going to go about moving the needle,” said Amy Weirich, Shelby County District Attorney General.

Weirich was also before commissioners on Wednesday, explaining the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission’s third Operation Safe Community Plan. She said many of the elements of the current 5-year initiative are the same as “NOLA for life,” but the commission’s plan focuses more on crafting successful re-entry programs for inmates, enhancing the response to domestic violence incidents, and preventing youth participation in gangs.

“I think you’ll see during the budget process a more comprehensive effort to fund public safety,” said Commissioner Mark Billingsley.

Already in January, commissioners are already thinking about how public safety will factor into the budget for the next fiscal year. Even given more funds, Weirich said that law enforcement and her office cannot solve the crime problem alone.

“Everyone in this community has got to step up and realize that my understaffed, overworked DA’s office, the understaffed, overworked Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office cannot be expected to solve all of these problems,” she said.

Weirich said she believes a new community prosecution model will help cut crime in 2017, as prosecutors are now based at MPD’s Old Allen Road precinct as well as the Tillman station.

County commissioners also expressed interest in creating a committee to discuss violence reduction plans.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.