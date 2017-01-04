Shelby County looks to ensure student safety

A child was taken to the hospital after she said she was attacked while walking to Geeter Middle School.

Man in custody after girl hit by car, raped on her way to school

A young girl remains shaken after she was hit by a vehicle and raped Monday.

Shelby County commissioners spent Wednesday talking school safety.

In December, an 11-year-old student was hit by a car, brutally attacked, and sexually assaulted while walking to Geeter Middle School. Shelby County leaders said something must be done to give all children a safe way to get an education.

"Some of the things that go on today, if they'd have told me when I was growing up that things were going to happen like this, I'd have thought they were crazy," District 1 commissioner Terry Roland said.

"We are addressing it," Shelby County Schools Chief of Student Services Gerald Darling said.

Shelby County Schools said Memphis Police Department is assisting with safety patrols in and around school campuses. SCS said it can use grant money to pay overtime to officers who assist with the patrols.

"We've had several meetings with Memphis Police Department and they've been very helpful," Darling said. "We had a tough time initially getting officers to work this, because MPD is so scrapped for man power. So this is on an overtime basis."

Shelby County Commissioners acknowledge that police will not completely solve the problem.

MPD said parents must get more involved with their children's lives.

Many of the commissioners said it's time to figure out what can be done to make sure the parents are prepared.

"How can we help--as far as helping get the parents engaged at these schools?" District 7 commissioner Melvin Burgess said.

