Harlem Globetrotter visits Memphis kids to talk about bullying

Harlem Globetrotters were in Memphis on Wednesday to talk to others about stopping the spread of bullying worldwide.

Orlando El Gato Melendez showed up, in uniform, with a smile to visit kids at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School in Frayser.

The Puerto Rico native talked to over 200 students from kindergarten to 8th grade about the Globetrotters, his life growing up, and the ABCs of bullying prevention—action, bravery, and compassion.

“You have to be a good person to carry on yourself the right way and defend others from bullying,” Melendez said.

Bullying is something in classrooms across the country. Six-year-old Bryson Green knows this already.

“If someone is bullying, be a friend and don't sit there, and just stand up to the bullying,” Bryson said.

Seven-year-old Kourtney Walker knows the battle as well.

"What should we do if we see someone bullying? You should say, ‘Stop bullying so you guys can be friends,’" Kourtney said.

Melendez’s visit was a part of the “Great Assist Initiative.” The goal is to spread smiles to 100 million people with acts of kindness—in this case, to prevent bullying at school.

Melendez also made a visit to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital to visit kids there. Click here to see pictures from his visit.

Melendez also stopped by the WMC Action News 5 studio for an interview. You can watch that interview in full here:

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.