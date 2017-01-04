Newlyweds win free A/C system through Conway Cares

It was the the surprise the Richins family was hoping and praying for.

Kyle and Abby Richins won a brand new heating and cooling system from Conway Cares.

The couple had been living without an air conditioner since August.

Abby has a heart defect and is undergoing chemotherapy. She said her blistering hot home was making it even harder to deal with her health conditions.

"Because of a heart defect that I have, and in combination with the chemo I received for my cancer treatment, I do not sweat. Instead, I swell up in the heat. I am physically unable to be in the heat, so that is why we were forced to move out of our house," Abby said.

Wednesday, John Conway of Conway Services surprised the Richins with some great news. News that is an answer to several prayers.

"I know she [Abby] mentioned this was a blessing, but you know in reality, we [Conway Services] received a bigger blessing. That's what we like to do," Conway said.

The couple just got married and were nominated by Kyle's mom.

