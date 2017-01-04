Online competition forces Laurelwood Booksellers to close

The Booksellers at Laurelwood will close following a liquidation sale, according to owner Neil Van Uum.

A beloved Mid-South bookstore is closing its doors, and the owner is blaming online competitors.

After decades of being a figure in the Mid-South, The Booksellers at Laurelwood is creeping upon the final day of having its doors open.

"There's people here crying in the store," owner Neil Van Uum said. "I mean, there are people who love this store. It means a lot to them."

But he said they were forced to close because of the online competition.

"Unfortunately times have changed in terms of how people--how they consume literature," Van Uum said. "Over half the bookstores have closed in this country in the last 10 years, so it's just been a challenge."

The store was packed Wednesday with shoppers saying bye to the store, but too many people following the trend of online shopping has shut them down.

"I was definitely heartbroken, a little bit hysterical almost," customer Kirstin Cheers said.

Cheers was one of the many that packed the store Wednesday, but even she admits she's one of those who shop through the screen.

"That's really where I get most of my books now: through Amazon. Just saves the drive and it really shows how much it's all changing," Cheers said.

With the new Nordstrom Rack store scheduled to open soon in the same area as The Booksellers at Laurelwood, Van Uum said that doesn't necessarily mean good news for the nearby stores.

"Unfortunately there's going to be a wall of stores. We'll be looking at the backside of a bunch of big box stores which would make us less visible," Van Uum said.

So, with changes all around them, his heart goes out to the community that made the store part of their lives.

"I want to thank all the people that have been so supportive of the store. There is a strong legion of people that love this store," Van Uum said.

Still, some are not ready to let it go. They've even started a petition online to help the store.

