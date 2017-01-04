Online competition forces Laurelwood Booksellers to close

The Booksellers at Laurelwood will close following a liquidation sale, according to owner Neil Van Uum.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash on Macon Road and Lenow road on Friday night.More >>
We're learning more about Thomas Wilson, the 17-year-old gunned down in Memphis on Thursday. We spoke with his mentor Angelica Owens, who says Wilson had already overcome hardship in his life and was on the right path when he was killed.More >>
Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for a 12-year-old on Friday.More >>
A pedestrian was killed during a hit-and-run at Sevier Street and Summer Avenue on Friday night.More >>
Much of the country is split on the decision by President Donald Trump to launch missiles against Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in response to the country’s recent chemical attack.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
Prosecutors have authorized computer-related charges against a juvenile after a Michigan mother says a social media and texting prank led her 11-year-old son to take his own life.More >>
A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier.More >>
The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders’ attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely.More >>
