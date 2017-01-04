Home with Elvis connection could soon be demolished

A middle Tennessee home, with ties to Elvis Presley, could soon be torn down.

The home first belonged to Elvis' manager Col. Tom Parker. Elvis even had his own bedroom inside the home.

The home is located on Gallatin Pike S., just down the road from RCA Studio B on Music Row.

Now, the home with so much history is about to become a car wash.

"Everyone says it'd be a shame to tear it down," said Steve North, a retired attorney who bought the property 20 years ago. "But no one ever makes an offer."

North bought the home in 1996. Since then, he's used the property as an office for his law firm.

"It has been perfect for our needs," North said. "How many attorneys can say they have a space like this?"

Now that North is retired, he said he no longer needs the property. He put it on the market four years ago, but so far, nobody who wants to preserve it has stepped up to buy the property.

"I've preserved it for 20 years," he said. "There's so many stories here."

He said often, people will stop by just to talk about their memories of the space.

"Sometimes one story will conflict with another, but that's the fun of it," North said. "All memories are true, they just aren't all accurate."

Nobody has come forward with a plan to save the building. North said that's why it'll likely be torn down.

North is finalizing an agreement with a buyer who plans to destroy the home and build a car wash in its place.

Nashville's board in charge of zoning appeals must approve the rezoning. If approved, the sale could be finalized in less than a month.

"It's painful, I've got an emotional connection to this property," North said. "There are so many stories here."

