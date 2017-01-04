Some fear cost of THC centers will drive patients to black market

Medical marijuana is on its way to Arkansas and new details are beginning to emerge as to how growers will be allowed into the state...and how much it will cost them. One thing is certain, people in Arkansas are divided on the issue.

"Depending on who it is, as long as you don't go overboard," Amber Lockamy said.

"I am, and then I am not," Larry Hall said.

"I have seen some accidents that have just been horrific, and a lot of it has been caused by drugs," Bob Stutler said.

There are plenty of mixed reactions in West Memphis regarding the use of marijuana. Now, lawmakers are working on making it even more difficult for those who want to become licensed growers.

The "Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment of 2016" draft includes details of the requirements for becoming a licensed grower. It also limits the number of farm facilities in Arkansas to five.

"We're going to have about 40,000 patients in the state of Arkansas," David Couch, Arkansas Medical Marijuana Association chairman, said. "If you look at that on average, then each cultivation facility is going to be growing for 8,000 patients."

But some don't think it's enough.

"I don't think that's going to be enough," Emerson Nesbitt said.

The 22 page amendment proposed by lawmakers splits the state up into five sections and increases the cost for any grower to start up their business in the state of Arkansas to about $1.5 million dollars.

The expense of $1.5 million includes $15,000 dollars for a license fee, one million dollar bond or one million dollars worth of assets, a half a million dollars in cash, and a license fee of $100,000 annually.

"They want to have some minimum qualifications, you want to make sure that whoever gets the license has ability to operate cultivation facility, you know, so it can get the product to the patient," Couch said.

But some are worried that may have a negative effect and send patients in need to illegal drug dealers.

"The cost of establishing these cultivation centers are going to put the prices for the patients out of reach and cause an open door to the black market," Melissa Fults, Executive Director for Drug Policy Education Group, said.

