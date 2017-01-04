1 inch of snow could fall Friday morning in the Mid-South

Another blast of arctic air is gripping the Mid-South and will remain through the weekend, but with this round of bitter cold comes a chance for snow.

The WMC Action New 5 weather team said the snow will begin around 3 a.m. in the Arkansas portions of the Mid-South. By around 4 a.m., snow could start falling in the Memphis metro.

The winter weather is not expected to be crippling. Forecasts are calling for between a dusting and 1 inch of snow in various parts of the Mid-South--areas in near the Tennessee-Mississippi boarder are expected to get the most snow.

The great news is that this system is not expected to bring large amounts of ice. Systems that bring more snow than ice typically do not create as treacherous of driving conditions. However, you should still use extreme caution if you have to drive in winter weather conditions.

For some in the Mid-South, they're preparing just in case.

"I came shopping because I heard of the storm that's coming," Gloria Mosley, shopper, said. "My refrigerator is empty. I didn't want to be home without any food."

Mosley is like a lot of shoppers who hit the grocery stores in Memphis to stock up in case they're shut in by weather Friday. The items they were after? Of course, milk and bread.

"Still have plenty of everything. We know these things happen," Taylor James, Cash Saver manager, said. "We know they come. We make sure to order up so we don't run out of those necessity items."

While some are hitting the grocery aisles, others are looking for different essentials to weather the snow.

"It's on my way home. You never know what's going to happen tonight so I stopped. It's a great place to buy beer, so I stopped to get some," Roy Barnes, shopper, said.

Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for portions of the Mid-South.

The advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday for the following: In Arkansas: Cross, Crittenden, St. Francis, Lee, Phillips. In Mississippi: DeSoto, Marshall, Benton, Tunica, Tate, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, In Tennessee: Tipton, Haywood, Madison, Shelby, Fayette, and Hardeman.

Shelby County road preparations

Road crews are prepping for the coming weather and have already been out on the roads pre-treating them with brine. It's all in an effort to keep motorists safe. There is no way the city can treat all of the roads, but the slickest areas will be on the roads and overpasses if weather happens. That's where crews are focusing their attention.

"We're focusing primarily on bridges and overpasses," Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht said. "The remaining of our snow and ice fleet is set up and prepared so if we do start having frozen precipitation we can put our salt trucks out."

Six trucks were out Wednesday in Memphis and even more city and county crews are on standby.

"We have our trucks ready, so it's pretty quick for us to get them in and on the streets," Knecht said.

So, motorists will see brine on bridges and overpasses as well as interchanges such as Austin Peay and Walnut Grove over Germantown. After all that is completed, they will move on and treat small bridges on minor streets.

County crews said they're always watching the flyover on I-240 and prepared to close any roads or bridges if necessary.

North Mississippi preps for snow

One area that could see a little more accumulation than the Bluff City and Shelby County is North Mississippi.

North Mississippi MDOT crews are on standby for any snow or icy conditions on the roadways. MDOT's Jason Scott assures motorists that they have crews ready statewide with trucks that treat the major roadways in Mississippi.

Because of the chance for wet roads, crews have not started pre-treating them. Wet roads can wash away the pre-treatment, rendering it useless. Still, MDOT said it will be monitoring the situation throughout the night.

"Right now, it's just a wait and see and just keep monitoring what the current weather conditions are," Scott said. "Crews are being assembled and are on standby, monitoring the weather 24/7. They're ready to go out to any areas just as soon as we know that there is any precipitation that will affect the roadways."

Schools preparing for possible winter weather

Shelby County Schools said it is watching the weather and will determine if schools will be open Friday based on road conditions and the forecast. Their goal is to give parents as much warning as possible, but not to make that call prematurely.

"We'll be watching the forecast. We'll be monitoring the roadways," SCS public information officer Kristin Tallent said. "We typically need that perfect storm if we're going to make that call the night before. Ideally, we want to give our parents the most time as possible to prepare if the kids are going to be home all day."

DeSoto County Schools officials are also preparing for the possible incoming weather. They said they will make a determination about closing schools by 5:30 a.m.

"Anytime we have the possibility of inclement weather, we pay close attention to it for several days out if we can," DeSoto County Schools Superintendent Cory Uselton said. "We've been watching it very closely, and we're hoping to make an informed decision overnight."

Uselton is also focused on ensuring parents are given as much notice as possible to make arrangements if needed.

"We want our parents to be able to make plans for any of those scenarios," Uselton said. "We know that any type of school cancellation or delay in the school day puts strain on the parents by taking them out of their normal routine."

In case schools close in DeSoto County, there is a communication system in place to notify parents.

"We will e-mail the parents via our notification system this afternoon,"Uselton said. "And then, tomorrow morning, we will notify our parents if there's a cancellation or delay via text or e-mail."

Memphis International Airport preparations

Memphis International Airport is also getting ready for some winter weather. Airport officials said their primary focus is to ensure the runways are clear.

Although it is not a busy travel time of the year, it is still important to ensure flights arrive and depart on time and safely.

"We have a really large fleet of snow vehicles that can quickly remove snow and ice from the runways," Memphis International Airport spokesperson Glen Thomas, said. "We also have a deicing chemical that we can deploy if necessary."

Airport officials said travelers should make sure to check your flight before you leave for the airport.

FedEx has its own de-icing equipment that keeps its planes coming in and out smoothly in winter weather.

Winter weather snow will be a light round

There's no need to run to the grocery store with this first chance for winter precipitation as this will likely be more of a light round. A band of moisture will dig south into the northern counties of the Mid-South late Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing flurries to areas along and north of the I-40 corridor. We expect only trace amounts of snowfall at most in those areas.

Another band of moisture will move in from the southwest, along and south of the I-40 corridor late Thursday night into early Friday morning. This brings a better chance for light snow from Memphis into north Mississippi.

Current forecast models indicate a dusting for most areas to as much as an an inch of snow near the Tennessee-Mississippi boarder.

For many in the Mid-South, snow is something they are looking forward to.

"We need a little snow or something," Shandreka Fox said.

Fox said she is thankful she can rely on the MATA bus to get around safely, and she's urging drivers to be safe.

"Drive safe and be cautious," Fox said.

