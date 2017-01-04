1 injured in I-240 crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 injured in I-240 crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(SOURCE: TDOT)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A car crashed on I-240 on Wednesday night.

Police said just one car was involved in the crash, which caused all lanes of traffic to be briefly blocked.

The driver was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

