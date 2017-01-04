Man shot in East Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot in East Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is in non-critical condition after being shot in East Memphis at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police arrived on the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound at North Holmes and Jackson Street.

Memphis Police Department said the man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly