Man shot at furniture store - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot at furniture store

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot at a furniture store on Knight Arnold Road.

Police said the man was shot by another man wearing a grey hoodie and baggy jeans at Furniture Depot just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

No one is in custody for this shooting at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly