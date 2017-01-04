Missing 7-year-old found 'cold and wet'

A 7-year-old boy went missing for hours in the Millington/Atoka area on Wednesday. The boy has since been found safe.

The police chief said Peyton's grandfather found him. He was cold and wet and was discovered near a toolbox or compressor on the premise of the property. Peyton was checked out by paramedics and OK.

The police chief estimates there were approximately 100 people searching for the child.

Family members said Peyton Jewell went missing at approximately 4 p.m. Police were alerted shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday

Jewell's mother, Sallie, posted a picture of him on Facebook asking for those in the area to come help search for him. Police, firefighters, first responders, and community members all rallied to the family home to help search for the missing boy.

Atoka Fire Department Chief said officials had been to every home in the neighborhood and had found no sign of him as of just after 9 p.m. However, officials later confirmed Peyton had been found safe.

