2017 Memphis Open field unveiled

The 2017 Memphis Open field has been unveiled.

This year’s field includes:

John Isner

Ivo Karlovic

Bernard Tomic

Sam Querrey

Steve Johnson

Adrian Mannarino

Yen Hsun-Lu

Daniel Evans

Kevin Anderson

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez

Taylor Fritz

Damir Dzumhur

Jordan Thompson

Konstanin Kravchuk

Steve Darcis

Donald Young

Mikhail Kukushkin

Ryan Harrison

Frances Tiafoe (wildcard)

Riley Opelka (wildcard)

Querrey is the only competitor that has won the Memphis Open, taking the crown in 2010. Fritz made his debut in the tournament and lost in the finals to Kei Nishikori, when he became the youngest American since 1989 to reach an ATP World Tour final.

"I am looking forward to coming back and playing the Memphis Open,” Tomic said. “I was there in 2015 and made the quarters. I remember the enthusiastic fans that created a fun atmosphere and I remember seeing the list of amazing champions, a list I would love to join. Should be a great week."

The Memphis Open features a men’s singles draw of 28, with 19 direct entry players, three wildcard entries, four players who advanced through qualifying rounds, and two places saved for “special exempts.”

A 16-team doubles draw also features. The competitors for that will be announced at a later time, but Cedric Decutter and Connor Glennon, who played at the University of Memphis, have been awarded a wildcard.

“For 41 years, this tournament has meant more to our city’s reputation than people can ever quantify,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said. “Now more than ever, the Memphis Open is engaged with our community and is providing unique opportunities for our young people. Tournament week is officially designated as Tennis Week in Memphis.”

This year’s total prize money is $642,750, with the singles winner pulling in $114,595. This year's event runs from February 11-19.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.