Grizzlies to honor 3 legendary basketball players at MLK celebration

The Memphis Grizzlies will be hosting a huge celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. ahead of his annual holiday.

The Grizz will take on Chicago at FedExForum on Sunday, January 15 at 8 p.m. The game will feature celebrations of the life and legacy of Dr. King and feature three significant athletes receiving the 12th annual Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award.

This year’s recipients include NBA legend Grant Hill, former NBA All-Star Steve Smith, and WNBA Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie.

This year’s halftime ceremony will feature a tribute video to Dr. King and live music from Grammy-nominated Gallant.

The Grizzlies will also be donning their new MLK50 Pride uniforms for the game.

