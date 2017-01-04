Loved ones fear what may have happened to missing father

Family and friends of a missing father are worried something bad might have happened to him.

Southaven police put out a missing person's report on Jacob Shovlain, 25, after his mother said she had not heard from him since the end of November. Investigators have talked to friends and family and have found no sign of Shovlain.

"He didn't have any issues that was really going on," Heather Shovlain said.

Jacob's mother Heather said her son kept in touch with her.

"We talk once a week or every other week. So it’s very uncommon for him not to have contact with me in some way," she said.

The mother of Shovlain's 7-month-old daughter, Rosie, said she last saw him a few months ago. He lived with her and her mother in Horn Lake.

Michelle Irby, Rosie's grandmother, said she worries something bad has happened to him because she said he has had issues with drugs and some sketchy friends.

"I don't think it’s good. It's very unfortunate for the mother," she said. "I am so sorry she is going through this. It's got to be terrible."

Heather Shovlain is also worried.

"It's possible there was some foul play involved."

Michell Irby wonders what she will tell her granddaughter if the worst happened.

"My granddaughter, one day, I'll have to explain this to her."

Shovlain is 5’5'' and 130 pounds.

If you know his location, call Desoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS.

