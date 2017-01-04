Rallings stresses basics when raising children

A Crime Prevention Intervention Task Force met in Memphis on Wednesday.

During the discussion, Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings stressed that parents need to get back to the basics when it comes to raising children.

"Feed them. Let’s tutor them and make sure they are passing and they can read and write. If they can't, they are doomed,” Rallings said.

The task force was set up by councilwoman Jamita Swearengen, who hopes to come up with solutions through the community to develop city-wide crime solutions.

Rallings said the schools and community centers should be utilized to make sure these things happen.

