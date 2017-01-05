What we're working on Thursday morning

Good Thursday morning!!



A band of snow is expected to come in from the west late tonight and into Friday morning. We are talking in details on how much and where in the Mid-South. We are also live with preps for crews across the region to get ready. Details this morning on WMC.

A Southaven, Mississippi man has been missing since November. His family suspects foul play. They are asking for the public's help in finding him. We'll explain details surrounding this mystery this morning.

There is a disturbing video causing outrage across the country this morning. Charges are expected to be filed against four people who reportedly tortured an 18-year-old man with special needs live on Facebook. We'll explain what police are saying and why this crime is being investigated as a hate crime this morning.

A Crime Prevention Intervention Task Force convened in Memphis and the police director stressed we need to get back to the basics when it comes to our children.We'll explain what else came out of that meeting this morning.

A new twist on an old scam.The US marshals are warning of new details offered in a jury duty scheme. We'll tell you about it so you can protect yourself against it.

Weather:

Temps are in the 30s this morning...and it will remain that way all day. We are forecasting some snow in parts of our region within the next 24 hours. Details on the day, the weekend and the snow chances throughout the morning. Weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.



Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Toxic gas that killed 4 children derived from 'restricted-use' pesticide

Quick decisions meant life or death in Southeastern storms

2 Jackson Ave. dollar stores robbed within minutes

Family tries to cope with murder of teen on New Year's Day

Former mayor faces backlash after linking crime rate to race



Join us on this chilly Thursday morning!! We are live from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news, weather, and traffic!

Andrew Douglas

Anchor