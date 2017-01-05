5 ways to boost your tax refund

If you're like me, Christmas comes twice a year--once on December 25, and once on the day my tax refund comes in the mail.

TurboTax.com did a little digging to help you find ways to make that refund check a little bigger, and decrease what you owe each year in taxes.

1. Rethink your filing status

If you're married, you may want to rethink filing your taxes together. Though TurboTax said 96 percent of couples filed joint taxes in 2009, filing taxes separately boosts the size of your return.

That's because the IRS calculates your return based on your adjusted gross income. Filing separately gives each spouse a lower AGI.

2. Don't shy away from tax deductions

Keep a log of your volunteer work, job-hunting trips, and doctor's appointments. Those travel records, parking passes, toll costs, and taxi receipts add up, but you can get that money back!

Plus, if you move more than 50 miles away for a new job, you can deduct your moving, storage, and travel expenses.

Charitable deductions will also boost your returns. The money you spend doing charity work--the cost of items you donate, the amount of time spent driving to a volunteer location, and of course monetary donations--can return to your pocket.

3. Maximize your IRA contributions

You have until April 15 to open an IRA for the previous tax year. That means you can claim credit on your return, file early, and use your refund to open the account.

4. Timing

Watch the calendar to get the best bang for your buck--scheduling a few things for the end of the previous calendar year can set you up for more money in the next year. Pay your mortgage payment for January before December 31 and get added interest for your mortgage interest deduction.

Schedule health-related exams in the last quarter of the year to boost your medical deduction.

Also, paying your property taxes by the new year could add a few coins to your return.

5. Become credit savvy

Boost that credit! For each credit dollar, your taxes go down a dollar. Stay informed about what credits you have available to you--i.e. higher education credits and credits for energy-efficient home improvements.

