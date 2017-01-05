Car careens into family's bedroom, lands in their bed

A car slammed into a house near Memphis International Airport late Wednesday night.

The car crashed into the home on Cromwell Cove near Cromwell Avenue and Bishops Bridge Road around 11 p.m.

The Brown family said they're lucky no one was hurt, or killed. The car careened out of control for more than 30 yards and smashed into the family's bedroom.

Now, Courtney Brown is picking through the pieces and trying salvage anything he can from his bedroom.

"Sounded like a train or something coming down the street at the time, and it hit the house and we felt the impact," Brown said.

No one inside the home was injured, but the driver of the vehicle and his passenger had broken bones.

"We were just on the other side of the wall...literally," Brown said.

To make things even more frightening, Brown's 7-year-old son was sleeping in the room next door. Brown said he and his girlfriend were getting ready to go to bed themselves. Thankfully, they had not quite made it to bed.

"It [the car] landed in the bed," Brown said. "Just by the grace of God we weren't in it."

Now, Brown is trying to learn why the crash actually happened.

"He [the driver] told the police that he didn't know what was going on, so I'm not really sure," Brown said.

Despite the year not starting out like he would like it to, Brown said his family will be OK. They are moving into another place until their home can be repaired.

"We're just thankful that we're still here; that's all," Brown said.

As for the young man responsible, Brown isn't mad at him. In fact, he said he came by with his parents Thursday to check on them and make sure they were doing OK.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.