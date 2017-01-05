TRAFFIC ALERT: TDOT to close two ramps

It seems construction, lane closures, bridge repairs and other highway maintenance repairs are never-ending.

Tonight and Friday, from 8 p.m. - 6 a.m., TDOT will close two ramps, I-240 eastbound at Poplar Avenue and the 'turn around' ramp on Poplar Avenue eastbound to enter westbound Poplar Avenue.

TDOT is repairing high mast lighting.

