MPD: Man robbed, shot outside Memphis furniture store

Memphis Police Department is searching for the person responsible for shooting and robbing a man outside a Memphis furniture store.

The manager of Furniture Depot told officers a man with a gun approached him and told him to get on the ground as he was walking to his vehicle after closing the store, according to MPD.

Investigators said the suspect shot the victim and took several items out of his pocket. The suspect did not take anything belonging to the store.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

The suspect is described as a medium/dark complexion male, 25-30, 5’8”, 160 pounds and medium build. He was wearing a dark gray hoodie and baggy blue jeans.

If you have any information that could help police, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-COPS.

