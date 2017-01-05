Missing Memphis man found dead in Missouri lake

A Memphis man, missing for a month, was found dead in a Missouri lake Wednesday.

The body of Antonio Owens, 49, of Memphis, Tennessee, was pulled from Combs Lake in Dunklin County, Missouri.

Owens' mother said she believes her son was murdered.

"I don't think he got over in the lake on his own. I think somebody put him in there," she said.

Owens' mother did not want to be identified, because she thinks her son's killer is still on the loose.

She reported Owens missing on December 7th. She said he left the house on December 4 around 10 a.m. to go to his job at UPS.

She said before Owens left for work, he told her he was planning to go back to school. He said he was excited about bettering himself and making her proud.

He was found dead a month later more than 100 miles away from his South Memphis home.

Owens' cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

