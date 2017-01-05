Bath time is adorable when you're a 275 lb panda

Splish splash--everyone needs a bath, and pandas are no exception.

A Memphis Zoo keeper captured a few moments of LeLe's bathtime on camera, and he is loving every moment of it.

According to the San Diego Zoo, Giant pandas bathe themselves by rolling in dust, so this bath may have been more for fun than for function. Nevertheless, it's an adorable insight into this creature's daily routine.

