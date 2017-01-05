Car crashes into Memphis post office building - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Car crashes into Memphis post office building

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Viewer) (Source: Viewer)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A black car crashed into a Memphis post office Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the post office on East Mitchell Road.

Mobile users click here to see more photos.

Nobody was injured in the crash, but the black Ford Focus had to be towed out of the building.

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn how the crash happened.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly