Congressman Cohen proposes amendment to eliminate Electoral College

Congressman Steve Cohen introduced a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution to eliminate the Electoral College.

The proposed amendment would allow the direct election of the president and vice president of the United States. It comes after candidate Hillary Clinton won the popular vote against President-elect Donald Trump, but the Electoral College voted in favor of Trump.

This is not the first time Democrats have tried to get rid of the electoral college. A similar movement sprang up after George W. Bush beat Al Gore in 2000 without winning the popular vote.

“For the second time in recent memory, and for the fifth time in our history, the national popular vote winner – including Tennesseans Al Gore and Andrew Jackson -- will not become President of the United States because of the Electoral College,” Congressman Cohen said. “The Electoral College is an antiquated system that was established to prevent citizens from directly electing our nation’s President, yet that notion is antithetical to our understanding of democracy. In our country, ‘We the People’ are supposed to determine who represents us in elective office.”

In December, Cohen met with members of the House Judiciary Committee to discuss proposed reforms to the current method of presidential election.

