Slain 13-year-old remembered with moment of silence at Humes Prepatory Academy

On the one year anniversary of her death, Humes Prepatory Middle School held a celebration of life for a slain classmate, LeTara Jones.

A counselor at Humes, Dawn Drew, continues to support grieving students who lost 13-year-old Jones on January 5, 2016.

"I knew that I had to keep it together," Drew said. "I've been a victim of gun violence before, but I knew I had to keep it together for my students because they are at an age when they can't really process things like that, but they are exposed to it so much."

Jones was killed in a bizarre shooting in Corning Village when a man accidentally shot through the floor of his apartment.

"She was a fiery spirit," Drew said. "She was a sweet girl, but she said what she meant and I respected that."

Thursday morning, students and faculty held a moment of silence with a poem.

Jones' aunt Raya Banks believes keeping her niece's memory alive will inspire others to establish a relationship with God.

"That may change their mind with a lot of things that are wickedly going on in the city today," Banks said.

Wearing t-shirts in her honor, those who loved Jones said she will forever be close to their hearts.

"She is not a person that you forget," Drew said. "That is a person who will always be missed. Her name will always be spoken."

When asked what she would say if she could see Jones one more time, Banks responded, "I would say, 'I love you and freshen up your ponytail' because she was known for her ponytail."

