Mississippi school receives prestigious tech award

Technology is not the future -- it's now. Nowhere is that clearer than at Magnolia Heights School in Senatobia, Mississippi.

Thursday, the school was recognized as an Apple Distinguished School. It's only the second school in Mississippi to get the honor. It received it because it uses technology in innovative ways to reach and teach its students.

"We couldn't be more pleased with technology in the classroom," English teacher Jeanette Still said.

Still is a self-professed old school teacher, so when the school started to give MacBooks and iPads to its students, she was hesitant.

"I was seriously considering retirement," Still said. "And then we got MacBooks for everybody. It made our study come alive. It's a lot more interesting to the students."

Students were excited about the new technology provided for them. They said it's an easier way to study.

"It's easier for us to look at a computer screen than a textbook," student Carolyn Bush said.

Technology is not only preparing students for tests, but for life after school.

Alumni have used the skills they learned at Magnolia Heights to start blogs and businesses.

It's not just the students who are benefitting. Teachers like Still constantly receive technology training to keep their skills up to date.

"We're always looking for new ways to be on the cutting edge," Still added.

This is an effort to ensure all students can succeed both in and out of the classroom no matter what the future holds.

