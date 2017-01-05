Summer Avenue Driver Services Center to close, new location opens

There will be just a brief delay in the ability to receive driver services on Summer Avenue during a transition period, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

The Memphis/Summer Avenue Driver Services Center, currently located at 6340 Summer Avenue, will close at 5 p.m. Thursday and will not be open Friday.

It will open at its new location Monday at 8:30 a.m.

The new location will be just down the road at 5266 Summer Avenue.

A grand opening ceremony for the new site will be held Monday at 1:30 p.m. It will include Former Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Bill Gibbons, Assistant Commissioner of Driver Services Lori Bullard, and Deputy Commissioner/Chief of Staff David McGriff.

